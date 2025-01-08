Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international Aaron Donnelly says he’s looking to “pick up where I left off” at Dundee after joining the Scottish Premiership side in a permanent move from Nottingham Forest.

Donnelly, who made his senior debut for Michael O’Neill’s side during a summer friendly against Andorra, came through the ranks at Dungannon Swifts before joining Forest in 2019, making a maiden appearance for the Premier League giants in their EFL Cup win over Grimsby Town in August 2022.

The 21-year-old spent the majority of his time at the City Ground out on loan, including a spell at Dundee last season where he made 21 appearances across competitions and helped the club secure a top-six Premiership spot.

Donnelly was again loaned out again at the start of the current campaign, playing 17 times in League Two for Colchester United, but he has now made the permanent switch to Scotland for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Northern Ireland’s Aaron Donnelly has joined Dundee in a permanent deal from Nottingham Forest. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

“I am absolutely delighted to be back at the club,” he said. “As soon as I knew there was interest from the club it was a no-brainer to come back up here.

"My time here was excellent last season, really successful and I hope to pick up where I left off.

“There was a real connection with the fans and the players last season and I’m looking to repay them for the great support and I can’t wait to get back out in front of them.

"I am really looking forward to seeing the fans again at Dens Park on Thursday night and make sure to bring the noise.”

Forest’s Head of Academy, Chris McGuane, said: “We would firstly like to thank Danny Cowley and Colchester for their cooperation and treatment of Aaron since he joined them earlier this season.

"His game has reached another level this year and he now has an opportunity to continue his development playing top division football.