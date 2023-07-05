The American businessman became a majority shareholder in the Championship club in 2007 and is survived by his wife Amy and three children, Jennifer, James and Elizabeth.

Saville is currently enjoying his fourth spell with Millwall having first joined them on-loan from Chelsea in 2013 and most recently re-signed for The Den outfit after two years with Middlesbrough in 2021.

The 30-year-old has played 142 league games for the club alongside earning 46 international caps and says “everything going forward will be for” Berylson.

John Berylson had been involved with Millwall since 2006

"Mr Chairman,” he said on Instagram. “An amazing owner but more importantly an amazing man.

"The club wouldn’t be where it is today without his dedication and support. Thank you doesn’t seem enough but everything going forward will be for him.

"Sending all my love to Mr Chairman’s family, friends as well as everyone connected past and present with Millwall Football Club.

"Rest in peace, Mr Chairman.”

Millwall announced Berylson's death on Tuesday evening

"It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson,” the club said in a statement. “John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him.

"He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.

"He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.

"He has presided over some of the greatest moments in Millwall’s history, and his influence in providing the platform for those was immeasurable.