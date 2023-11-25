Northern Ireland international Ross McCausland has reportedly agreed a new contract with Rangers that will keep the former Linfield youngster at Ibrox until 2027.

McCausland, who made his senior debut for Michael O’Neill’s side in their 4-0 defeat to Finland last week and was an unused substitute against Denmark, had entered the final year of his current deal at the Glasgow giants.

The 20-year-old was handed a maiden Rangers start earlier this month by Philippe Clement and has played a part in four of their last five matches across competitions.

He had attracted interest from the likes of Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in Serie A and Premier League outfit Brentford, but it now looks like McCausland will remain at Rangers.

Rangers' Ross McCausland on his senior international debut for Northern Ireland against Finland during the Euro 2024 qualifying clash at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Fabrizio Romano tweeted to his 19.2million followers on X: “Rangers top talent Ross McCausland has agreed to sign new long term deal until June 2027.

"Done and sealed, set to be signed in the next 24/48h. New deal was priority for the club after Ross impressed attracting big clubs and also made his international debut.”

Clement had remained calm about McCausland’s contract situation in recent days after being impressed by his performance against Livingston.

“That’s always something for the player and his agent,” he said prior to Rangers’ clash with Aberdeen on Sunday. “We’re talking with him about a new contract. I have a good feeling around that, but it needs to be on paper first.

“I could have treated the situation in a different way and first let him sign a contract before I let him play or start. I didn’t do that because I know how important Glasgow Rangers is for Ross.