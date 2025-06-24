Northern Ireland international reunites with countryman after Scottish Premiership move

Northern Ireland international Liam Donnelly admits he’s excited to work with countryman Stephen Robinson once again after signing a two-year contract at Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren.

Donnelly came through the youth ranks at Dungannon Swifts and made his Premiership debut against Crusaders aged 15 in December 2011 before joining Fulham shortly after.

The 29-year-old has went on to enjoy spells at Hartlepool United, Motherwell – where he previously played under Robinson – Kilmarnock and is now St Mirren’s fifth signing of the window.

Donnelly has earned four international caps and continues a strong Northern Irish connection with St Mirren, who also have former Dungannon midfielder Oisin Smyth and ex-Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin on their books while Caolan Boyd-Munce departed for Wycombe earlier this month.

Robinson has done a tremendous job with the Buddies, guiding them to three consecutive top-half finishes, and Donnelly admits he can’t wait to be part of the project.

"I know the manager well and have seen the success of the club the past few years,” Donnelly told the club’s website. “I want to be a part of that and hopefully we can do similar this season.

“I just need to focus on getting my foot in the door and making sure I'm doing well enough to be in the manager's thoughts for the starting eleven.

"It's a very good setup at the stadium and the training ground. Everyone has been very welcoming."

Donnelly has proven his versatility, showing an ability to play in both defence and midfield, and Robinson believes that quality could be crucial for St Mirren heading into next season.

"I've worked with Liam before and he's a really competitive player,” said Robinson. "Technically, he is very good as well and he gives us options in numerous positions.

"Liam can play anywhere in the back three, he can play at full-back in a four or he can play as a six or an eight in midfield as well, so it gives us a real lot of options in terms of where we can play him.

“He's someone we feel will bring real competition to the squad. We run with a small squad so Liam's versatility could be invaluable through the season.