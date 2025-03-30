Northern Ireland international reveals brother's message ahead of Championship debut with Sheffield Wednesday manager claiming 'we have two number ones now'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Pierce Charles is hungry for more after making his first Championship start for Sheffield Wednesday with manager Danny Rohl saying “we have two number ones now”.

Charles has seemingly established himself as Michael O’Neill’s top choice for Northern Ireland after starting in their last six matches, including a friendly double-header against Switzerland and Sweden earlier this month, and has impressed with his incredible ability on the ball – a necessary requirement for the modern goalkeeper.

The 19-year-old has now been rewarded with another career milestone after starting in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cardiff City having previously played back-up to James Beadle, another young shot-stopper who is on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Charles was awarded a match rating of 7.1 – the fourth-highest of any Owls player – and was later joined on the pitch by older brother Shea, who came off the bench at half-time after captaining Northern Ireland in their 5-1 defeat to Sweden.

Pierce Charles (right) made his Championship debut for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and was joined on the pitch by older brother Shea. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Pierce is in the unusual situation of having almost gained as much experience on the international stage as with his club, but he’s now hoping that will change after a significant first in England’s second-tier.

"It was a long time coming for me...I've worked hard, kept patient and now my time has came,” he told the club’s media channel. "It's step by step and not getting ahead of yourself.

"It's only one game at the end of the day and hopefully I can make it consistent.

"In my eyes that's what it has been like all year (two number ones). I know James has been playing all the games but you see it as two number ones and it keeps you pushing and motivated."

Charles was only told on Saturday morning that he was going to be starting against Cardiff and says a message from Shea, who is spending this term on loan from Southampton, helped settle him.

"He just said 'play your usual game',” he added. “I played with him while I was away (with Northern Ireland) too and he said there was no pressure on me.

"I felt I did quite well when I was away so put myself in good stead.

"It is quite weird (having played almost more international football) but James is a good goalkeeper so getting ahead is hard and it takes time and hard work."

Any prolonged senior run will almost certainly further cement Charles’ international position with the teenager already preferred to Conor Hazard, who is number one at Plymouth Argyle, in the recent window while Bailey Peacock-Farrell is back-up at League One leaders Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has been impressed by Charles’ improvement and says he deserved his opportunity.

“We have two young, good goalkeepers,” Rohl told BBC Radio Sheffield. “We have James Beadle who deserves a lot of credit since he arrived last year in the relegation fight, he helped us to get a lot of points.

"On the other side we have our own goalkeeper with Pierce, who has worked very hard. He is now the number one for his national team and has improved a lot - he deserved it as well.

“In every other position we have competition, it’s normal, and we have two number ones now.