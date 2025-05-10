Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Northern Ireland internationals have celebrated Player of the Year success at their respective clubs in recent days.

After Dale Taylor was named Wigan Athletic’s Player of the Year following an impressive campaign on loan at the League One outfit from Nottingham Forest, team-mates Jamie Donley and Trai Hume have now also been recognised.

Former Ballymena United and Linfield defender Hume picked up both Player and Players’ Player of the Year for his role in helping Sunderland reach the Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old, who has been linked with Premier League interest, has racked up 45 league appearances for the Black Cats this term, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process.

Northern Ireland's Trai Hume has been named Sunderland's Player of the Season. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Hume played 90 minutes on Friday evening as Sunderland defeated Frank Lampard’s Coventry City 2-1 in their play-off semi-final first leg win which has taken them one step closer to a top-flight return.

“I'm delighted,” Hume told the club’s media channel. “You know, my mum and dad's there, so they get to enjoy it probably a little bit more than me, because my season's not done yet.

"I'm still focusing on the play-offs, but, you know, I'm definitely delighted to get both awards.

“The one voted by your teammates is probably the best individual award you can win.

"You spend every day with your teammates, they see you every day, and to get that award from them, I'm just really proud of that.

"Obviously the other ones voted by the supporters, it's like they can see that I always give 100 percent whenever I can, get stuck in whenever I can.

"I think that's the most you can ask from a player is to work hard and give your all. I'm just delighted to get the award.

“First and foremost, you know, I love my football. I just love playing.

"So, whenever I have the chance to do that in front of a crowd, and with my teammates, I just love it and I enjoy it. I'm just happy to be playing football for this great club.

“It's been a long, gruelling season. You know, we've played a lot of games and it's been hard.

"But the season's not done. We have the two most important games coming up now and hopefully one more, and that's where all the focus is.”

Donley, who made his Northern Ireland debut in March after switching allegiance from England, is also celebrating double success after being named Leyton Orient’s Player and Young Player of the Season.

The 20-year-old has spent the season on loan in League One from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and has certainly impressed, scoring eight goals and providing a third-tier high 10 assists for Richie Wellens’ side as they qualified for the play-offs.

Orient drew Saturday’s semi-final first leg showdown with Stockport County 2-2 – former Northern Ireland star Oliver Norwood scored a penalty for the opposition.

Meanwhile, former Glentoran youngster Jamie McDonnell has earned a spot in WhoScored's League Two Team of the Season after enjoying a standout year on loan at Colchester United from Nottingham Forest.

