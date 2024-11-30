Northern Ireland learning lessons from loss to 'best team they've ever played' in Euro play-off final first leg
Aware of the “mammoth task” facing Tanya Oxtoby’s squad against a Norway squad with so many elite names, Magill remains optimistic over opportunities to develop from defeat.
"We knew coming into this game it was going to be a mammoth task," said Magill on BBC Sport NI. "They've got some of the best players in the world and I think we gave a really good account of ourselves.
"Some people look at that scoreline and think otherwise - but for anyone who watched the game, we have a young squad and in the second half I thought we applied ourselves really well."
Northern Ireland head to Norway now for Tuesday’s second leg facing what appears a decisive deficit.
But Magill is looking to long-term lessons.
"We've spoken about how we wanted to test ourselves against one of the best sides and Norway definitely are one of the top sides," said Magill. "It gives that exposure to the kids and a lot of our girls were saying that they've never played a team like that before and it's the best team they've ever played.
"I guess it shows the level and we want to get closer and closer to teams like that.
"If we want to be qualifying for major tournaments then that's the level of opposition we're going to be playing."
Short-term pain towards long-term gain appears the message from the Northern Ireland camp.
"I think this is the next step for us, when we actually have the ball against top sides that we need to relax a little bit more," said Magill. "We need to trust that we have the capabilities of doing something with it and not panicking.
"Yes, it largely was an out-of-possession game for us but there were moments where we were trying to create little bits and pieces.
"We'll go back, review the game and try and approach Tuesday's game with a very fresh mindset."
