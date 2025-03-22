Northern Ireland legend feels West Brom 'have got a steal' as talented youngster continues to show his class on international stage

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer David Healy believes Isaac Price is reaping the rewards of his brave Belgium move and feels West Brom “have got a steal” after watching the 21-year-old light up the international stage once again.

After becoming the first Northern Ireland player to score a hat-trick since Healy in October’s memorable 5-0 triumph over Bulgaria, Price put his country ahead against Switzerland with a stunning free-kick at Windsor Park, bringing his goal tally to seven in 19 appearances.

Having started his career at Everton, joining the club’s academy at the age of seven before making a Premier League debut 12 years later, Price made the decision to leave Goodison Park in search of consistent senior minutes, signing for Belgian top-flight outfit Standard Liège in 2023.

After impressing in the Pro League, Price earned a move back to England with West Brom in January, signing a four-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee and has quickly became a fan favourite at The Hawthorns.

Price scored his first Championship goal in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Hull City and Healy, who had to make a similar move early in his career to Preston North End after limited opportunity at Manchester United, feels the call to gain more senior experience has stood him in good stead.

"We gave him the big build up before the game...it was a wonderful finish,” said Healy on BBC. “He knows coming into the game tonight scoring the hat-trick and the same top corner - I have no doubt when he was taking the free-kick that the Bulgaria game was going through his mind with where he wanted to put it.

"Trai Hume has to take a bit of credit for the block on the charger and it was a wonderful start.

"You have to believe when you come in. He started at Everton so at a Premier League club and to have that self-confidence to go to Belgium - there aren't that many young players who have that belief to go to the continent at such a young age.

"It looks as if he's bearing the fruits from that opportunity. He has came back and it looks like West Brom have got a steal.

"I would never have went in and told Sir Alex Ferguson at 19 or 20 'I want to go here', but now the confidence and bravery of players, he made the right decision and that's going to benefit him."

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Jim Magilton also had to move for more senior minutes in 1990, swapping Liverpool for Oxford United before enjoying further spells at Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

Magilton has been impressed with how Price has adapted to life on the international stage and feels he will be a crucial player going forward for Michael O’Neill.

"Price is always going to catch the eye because when he lands on the ball he makes things happen,” he said. “It's a great goal.

"He has got that strut, that arrogance and self-belief. That's something you love to see in a player and he has taken to this stage, the biggest stage, and he is now starting to produce fantastic moments.