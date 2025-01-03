Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland legend Chris Brunt admits the prospect of stepping in as West Brom boss isn’t one he’d given much thought to but says he’s “very proud” to have collected a first win as Baggies interim chief and wants to follow it up against Swansea City on Saturday.

Following Carlos Corberán’s departure for Valencia last month, Brunt, who played over 400 times for West Brom, including nine seasons in the Premier League, was drafted into dugout duties on a temporary basis, starting his tenure with a 2-1 Boxing Day defeat to Derby County before drawing 1-1 with high-flying Sheffield United.

Brunt ticked off a memorable first on Wednesday as Josh Maja scored twice in a 3-1 triumph over Preston North End – a result which keeps West Brom very much in the race for promotion, currently sitting sixth after 25 matches.

After retiring from professional football, Brunt returned to The Hawthorns as an academy coach and in 2022 was appointed the club’s loans manager, but top-flight management wasn’t on his immediate radar.

West Bromwich Albion Interim Head Coach Chris Brunt during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire)

"I hadn't really thought about it much until last week!" he told the club’s media channel. “You knew what was going to happen and you just try to get on with it and do your best as I would have done as a footballer.

"You do what you can to try and help win the game. I've said it before but it's a team effort with all the staff, everybody over the last few days getting around each other making sure they're ready to go again, which they'll have to do in the next two days because we go again on Saturday.

"It's a tough period of games. I'm very proud to get a result - it's something I'd never really considered to be fair but now it's here and we won the game, that was great."

Brunt, who made 65 appearances for Northern Ireland, is set to remain in charge for Saturday’s clash with Swansea, who are managed by Luke Williams – the bookmakers favourite to be named new West Brom boss.

On how the opportunity came about, Brunt said: “I got a call towards late afternoon on Christmas Eve after a couple of things had rumbled on during the day in the press. We knew it was pretty much done that Carlos would be leaving.

“Here I am. That’s all I can say really. It’s not ideal at Christmas because stuff gets turned on its head, but it is what it is and I’m here to help.

“Over the next few weeks the club will have lists and lists of applicants for the job because it’s one of the most attractive jobs in the country at the minute.

“I’ll do my best to steady the ship and do a good job and get as many points on the board between now and an appointment.