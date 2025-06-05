Northern Ireland legend hailed as 'ultimate professional' after Newcastle United ace announces retirement

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby has hailed Rachel Furness as the “ultimate professional” after the Newcastle United midfielder announced her retirement from both club and international football.

Having represented Northern Ireland across two decades, racking up 95 appearances in the process, Furness steps away as her country’s record goalscorer after netting 35 times on the international stage.

The 36-year-old played a crucial role in helping Northern Ireland reach their first-ever major tournament at the 2022 European Championships, featuring in all qualifying matches and struck in a play-off win over Ukraine which ultimately sealed their spot amongst the elite.

Furness’ club career included spells with Sunderland, Reading, Tottenham Hotspur (loan), Liverpool, Bristol City and local club Newcastle, where she finished off by making 18 appearances last season.

Northern Ireland’s Rachel Furness has announced her retirement. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

She played 100 times in the Women’s Super League while her final Northern Ireland outing came in a Nations League fixture against Hungary in October 2023.

Reflecting on her retirement, Furness said: “I gave everything to football and in return it rewarded me with so much more than I could have imagined.”

Furness was recalled for Northern Ireland’s last two international camps as Oxtoby’s side secured a Nations League promotion play-off by finishing second in League B, Group One behind Poland.

“Rachel has been the ultimate professional the entire time I have known her, whether she’s been in the squad or not,” said Oxtoby. “The respect she’s shown, and her ability to always put the team first, speaks volumes about her character.

“She came into the last two camps and gave the squad a real lift to ensure we got the job done – that really speaks to the person she is.