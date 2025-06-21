Northern Ireland legend praises 'fantastic job' done by former Crusaders team-mate

Former Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas has praised the “fantastic job” done by old Crusaders team-mate Declan Caddell in his first season in charge at Seaview and hopes to see him continuing to thrive in management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dallas and Caddell were part of a Crues side that celebrated League Cup and Setanta Cup glory under Stephen Baxter in 2012 after the former had joined from Coagh United.

He went on to enjoy spells with Brentford and Leeds United, completing a journey from the Irish League to Premier League after Leeds sealed top-flight promotion by winning the Championship title in 2020, but always kept an eye out for the fortunes of his former club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caddell also enjoyed significant success throughout his playing career, winning four Irish Cups and three Premiership titles at Seaview before moving into coaching and took over from legendary figure Baxter last summer.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

The 37-year-old sealed a top-half league finish and also guided his side to the semi-finals of both the BetMcLean Cup and Co Antrim Shield in his maiden campaign in the dugout and Dallas hopes he can build on the positive platform.

"I always remember my first pre-season we went to Stormont and someone said about trying to keep up with Decky going up the hill...he just took off and those were his fitness levels,” Dallas told NIFL’s YouTube channel. “I'm glad to see Decky is in there now and did a fantastic job last year under hard circumstances.

"I hope he can continue to improve and he's someone I keep in contact with. It's great to see him doing so well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter made the decision to sign Dallas after watching him play in an Irish Cup fixture against Crusaders for Coagh United and it paid dividends with the future Northern Ireland star winning both NIFWA Player and Young Player of the Year awards in his first season.

Dallas scored 16 Premiership goals throughout that 2010/11 campaign and followed it up with another eight the following year – form which attracted the attention of Brentford – and he has tremendous respect for former boss Baxter.

"The group of players I was involved with were all really good people,” he added. “Stevie Baxter brought me in and is someone I have the utmost respect for, not just because of what he did for me personally, but what he has done for the Irish League as a whole is incredible.

"I always did look out for Crusaders results. When I left, we'd won a Setanta Cup and League Cup and that was the start of Crusaders going on a successful journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would always have sent Stevie a message anytime they won a trophy or coming up to a final. I still keep in contact with some of the players...some of them are still playing, Michael Halliday is playing at Bangor.