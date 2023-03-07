O’Neill selected his first squad back in charge on Tuesday morning with four new faces included while Glentoran talisman Conor McMenamin is flying the Irish League flag as the only current Danske Bank Premiership star in the 26-man party.

Moore has lit up the top-flight in his debut season and O’Neill was present at Solitude to watch the 17-year-old score a league brace against Glentoran last month.

The versatile left-sided player has represented Northern Ireland at under-18 level but was called into the Republic of Ireland under-19 home-based training squad for two friendly games in February.

Sean Moore celebrates their win over Glentoran with manager Paddy McLaughlin

"I watched Sean last week in the game against Glentoran and was very impressed by how he played, but you're looking at a young player that has a handful of games or not even a full season in the Irish League behind him,” said O’Neill.

"I think it would be asking a lot to put him into that scenario. People would possibly question my motives for doing so, which I don't think would be the right thing for the player.

"I think we have to let this young player enjoy his football, maybe write a little bit less about him than we have been and that's the most important thing.

"He's a young player doing extremely well and I'm fortunate to have relatives that are season ticket holders at Cliftonville who tell me regularly how well he's doing!