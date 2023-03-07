Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill: Let Cliftonville's Sean Moore enjoy his football
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill says it’s important to let Cliftonville teenage sensation Sean Moore “enjoy his football” and believes it would have been “asking a lot” to name him in his squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.
O’Neill selected his first squad back in charge on Tuesday morning with four new faces included while Glentoran talisman Conor McMenamin is flying the Irish League flag as the only current Danske Bank Premiership star in the 26-man party.
Moore has lit up the top-flight in his debut season and O’Neill was present at Solitude to watch the 17-year-old score a league brace against Glentoran last month.
The versatile left-sided player has represented Northern Ireland at under-18 level but was called into the Republic of Ireland under-19 home-based training squad for two friendly games in February.
"I watched Sean last week in the game against Glentoran and was very impressed by how he played, but you're looking at a young player that has a handful of games or not even a full season in the Irish League behind him,” said O’Neill.
"I think it would be asking a lot to put him into that scenario. People would possibly question my motives for doing so, which I don't think would be the right thing for the player.
"I think we have to let this young player enjoy his football, maybe write a little bit less about him than we have been and that's the most important thing.
"He's a young player doing extremely well and I'm fortunate to have relatives that are season ticket holders at Cliftonville who tell me regularly how well he's doing!
"On the occasion I watched him he scored two great goals and was a threat throughout the game. He has been selected for our under-19 squad which will play in the elite phase of the tournament and hopefully he takes up that invitation."