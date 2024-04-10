Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since April 2022 after suffering a femoral fracture against Manchester City in the Premier League and in a statement confirming his retirement, Dallas revealed his knee has sustained “irreparable damage”.

“Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I will be retiring from professional football,” the statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over the past two years the Leeds medical team, along with the incredible surgeons in London, have worked tirelessly to help me recover from the injury I sustained in the game against Manchester City in 2022.

Northern Ireland and Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas has announced his retirement from professional football

“Sadly, despite their best efforts, and my body not progressing how we need it to, I must now accept the fact that my knee suffered irreparable damage and I will not be returning to play professional football.

“I am, of course, devastated by this news.”

Dallas began his career in Northern Ireland with Coagh United and Crusaders before moving to Brentford in 2012, where he helped the Bees secure promotion to the Championship.

The midfielder then moved to Leeds in August 2015 for a fee of £1.3million and went on to make 266 appearances for the Yorkshire club, scoring 28 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was an important part of the Leeds side that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20 and Dallas played every top-flight fixture for the club the following season.

Dallas represented Northern Ireland 62 times, scoring three goals, and was part of the squad which reached the round of 16 at Euro 2016 in France.

In his statement, Dallas paid “special thanks” to Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill and former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers, but two in particular I want to pay special thanks to are Marcelo Bielsa and Michael O’Neill,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marcelo’s incredible coaching helped me improve not just as a player but as a person off the pitch, too.

“Premier League football seemed a million miles away at times, but he made this all possible. These were simply the greatest years of my career and I created memories that I’ll cherish forever.

“Michael believed in me and gave me the opportunity to represent my country on so many occasions, for which I will always be thankful.”