Northern Ireland Schoolboys under 18s coach Simon Nicks. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

With play blank at The Blanchflower Stadium at the break, Northern Ireland took control after the interval off goals from Michael Harkin, Jack Hastings and James Douglas.

Simon Nicks’ panel featured players linked to Irish League clubs Crusaders, Glenavon, Glentoran, Larne, Warrenpoint Town and Coleraine plus League of Ireland’s Derry City.

Northern Ireland next visit Republic of Ireland (March 7) then Scotland (March 21) before hosting Wales (April 11).

The Centenary Shield dates back to 1973 when first presented to the Schools’ Association Football International Board by the Scottish FA to mark a centenary anniversary.

Northern Ireland have lifted the trophy on five occasions in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2013 and 2019 alongside finishing as joint winners four times.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Ryan Kerr, Callan Farley, Jonathan James, Harry Lynch, James Douglas, Senan Devine, Oisin Devlin, Owen O’Neill, Alfie Gaston, Michael Harkin, Karter Bond.