All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Northern Ireland set for away friendlies against Romania and Scotland in March

Northern Ireland will go on the road for friendlies against Romania and Scotland in March.
By PA Sport
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:54 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:54 GMT
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Pacemaker)Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Pacemaker)
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Pacemaker)

The Irish FA has announced that Michael O’Neill’s side will play Romania in Bucharest on March 22 before a trip to Hampden Park in Glasgow to face Scotland on March 26.

Both Romania and Scotland will be preparing for Euro 2024 in the summer, but for Northern Ireland the matches – the first of two sets of friendlies with further fixtures to be announced in June – will be part of the ongoing development of a young side that struggled during the last qualifying campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

O’Neill’s injury-hit side won only three of their 10 Euro 2024 qualifiers, two of them against minnows San Marino before an encouraging 2-0 win over Denmark in the final match at Windsor Park.

The Irish FA statement included: “Northern Ireland are set to play four friendlies in 2024 – two in March and two in June – before the next UEFA Nations League campaign begins in the autumn. Ticket information for Romania and Scotland matches will follow in the New Year.”

Related topics:ScotlandHampden ParkGlasgow