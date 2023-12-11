Northern Ireland set for away friendlies against Romania and Scotland in March
The Irish FA has announced that Michael O’Neill’s side will play Romania in Bucharest on March 22 before a trip to Hampden Park in Glasgow to face Scotland on March 26.
Both Romania and Scotland will be preparing for Euro 2024 in the summer, but for Northern Ireland the matches – the first of two sets of friendlies with further fixtures to be announced in June – will be part of the ongoing development of a young side that struggled during the last qualifying campaign.
O’Neill’s injury-hit side won only three of their 10 Euro 2024 qualifiers, two of them against minnows San Marino before an encouraging 2-0 win over Denmark in the final match at Windsor Park.
The Irish FA statement included: “Northern Ireland are set to play four friendlies in 2024 – two in March and two in June – before the next UEFA Nations League campaign begins in the autumn. Ticket information for Romania and Scotland matches will follow in the New Year.”