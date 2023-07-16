The Northern Ireland international is currently with the Reds in Germany as they ramp up preparations ahead of the new Premier League campaign, starting with friendlies against Karlsruher (Wednesday) and Furth (July 24), and Bradley is determined to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans following a successful loan spell with Bolton Wanderers last season.

Bradley, along with international teammates Eoin Toal and Dion Charles, helped the League One club secure EFL Trophy success with a 4-0 victory at Wembley over Plymouth Argyle while they narrowly lost out in the play-offs to Michael Duff’s Barnsley after finishing fifth.

He has collected 13 caps with Northern Ireland since making his debut against Malta in May 2021 and the former Dungannon Swifts youth product now wants to earn opportunities at Anfield.

Northern Ireland’s Conor Bradley during training at The Dub in Belfast ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"Definitely the biggest [pre-season] of my career so far,” he told the club’s website. "Obviously I think every pre-season is going to be the biggest for me but I'm looking forward to this one and seeing how I get on.

"It just feels different to the last time I've been on pre-season. I'm fighting for a spot now, I want a spot in this squad. I'm looking to work hard and fight for that spot.

"I'd say I'm a far better player than last time I was here. I'm really looking forward to the pre-season and trying to show what I've got.

"It's been mad the last couple of years but I just want to keep working, keep going and see where it takes me."

Alongside team success last season, Bradley also celebrated individual accolades after being named Supporters' Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at Bolton.

"I couldn't have dreamed of the loan going that well," he reflected. "It was an incredible season and a big thank you to Bolton.

"I had a terrific time there and loved every minute of it.

"I think that was the main thing I wanted whenever I went on loan – I just wanted to play as many games as I could, and I did that.

"I nearly played every game that I could and stayed injury-free. I'll be looking to do something similar this year.

"I felt more comfortable with every game. In the first couple I was quite nervous, obviously it's different to youth football – playing men's football every week.