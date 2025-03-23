Northern Ireland star outlines Tottenham Hotspur dream and why now was 'the right time' for international switch

Northern Ireland’s new star Jamie Donley hopes his international switch – which came after “pestering” from father James – can help him achieve his dream of becoming an established player at Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Donley, who just like his dad was born in Northern Ireland, officially switched international allegiance from England earlier this week and made his senior debut as a substitute in Friday’s 1-1 friendly draw against Switzerland at Windsor Park.

The 20-year-old has impressed while spending this season on loan at League One outfit Leyton Orient from Spurs, scoring six goals and providing a further five assists in 30 league appearances for Richie Wellens’ side.

Donley joined Tottenham’s academy at the age of eight and has progressed right through their ranks to make his Premier League debut, racking up three outings in England’s top-flight last season, and is being tipped to thrive on the biggest stage.

Jamie Donley made his senior Northern Ireland debut against Switzerland on Friday. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Gaining further experience in the international arena will only help aid Donley’s development and he wants to carry momentum generated this season into next term with his parent club.

"I've been able to show the Orient fans what I'm capable of,” Donley told BBC Sport NI. “I think coming to play here (for Northern Ireland) will help my career and put my career to the next level.

"My aim obviously is to be a Tottenham player. That's what I want to do and that's what I want to be.

"Hopefully I can strive to do that. When I come back in pre-season hopefully I can show what I've been doing for Leyton Orient in training and in games."

Donley had previously represented Northern Ireland at U19 level after being called up by Gerard Lyttle and has now made the progression onto the senior stage, coming close to marking a dream debut by scoring – his flicked header from a Justin Devenny corner was well saved by Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

He has long been on Michael O’Neill’s radar and Donley is excited by the prospect of playing in an exciting young Northern Ireland squad.

"My dad's been pestering me my whole life to play for Northern Ireland," he laughed. "I think it's the right time in my career to make the change and I'm delighted I've done it.