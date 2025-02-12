Northern Ireland star wanted to lead from the front after scoring twice as League One side narrowly miss out on Nottingham Forest FA Cup shock

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 12:21 BST
Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis says he felt it was his responsibility to “set the tone” after scoring twice as Exeter City came close to causing a huge FA Cup shock against Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest before losing out on penalties.

Bangor-born Magennis has taken on captaincy at the League One outfit after joining from Wigan Athletic last summer and led from the front in Tuesday’s thriller with Forest, putting Exeter ahead after only five minutes.

The 34-year-old also drew his side level at 2-2 in the second half and rifled home his penalty in the shootout, but 10-man Exeter ultimately lost 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Exeter hadn’t won any of their last eight league fixtures ahead of their clash against a Forest side who currently sit third in England’s top-flight, but Magennis hopes they can use the positive performance as “a catalyst” for the rest of this season.

Exeter City's Josh Magennis celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at St James Park, Exeter. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)placeholder image
Exeter City's Josh Magennis celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at St James Park, Exeter. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

"It's the magic of the cup and these are the types of nights you live for,” he told ITV. “It was a fantastic match from both ends.

"Maybe going down to 10 men killed the game and the momentum, but we thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I've been trusted to be the captain of the team and I felt it was my responsibility to step forward and set the tone. I said to the lads 'if you're going to miss, make sure you hit the target' and that's what we did. There were a lot of nerves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were under no illusions that they are a fantastic team, especially in transition with how fast they are, so we wanted to put them on the back foot.

"We managed to do that but they aren't third in the Premier League for no reason - they are a quality side and they showed that with being clinical."

Related topics:Josh MagennisNottingham ForestLeague OnePremier LeagueITVWigan Athletic
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice