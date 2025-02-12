Northern Ireland star wanted to lead from the front after scoring twice as League One side narrowly miss out on Nottingham Forest FA Cup shock

Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis says he felt it was his responsibility to “set the tone” after scoring twice as Exeter City came close to causing a huge FA Cup shock against Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest before losing out on penalties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bangor-born Magennis has taken on captaincy at the League One outfit after joining from Wigan Athletic last summer and led from the front in Tuesday’s thriller with Forest, putting Exeter ahead after only five minutes.

The 34-year-old also drew his side level at 2-2 in the second half and rifled home his penalty in the shootout, but 10-man Exeter ultimately lost 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter hadn’t won any of their last eight league fixtures ahead of their clash against a Forest side who currently sit third in England’s top-flight, but Magennis hopes they can use the positive performance as “a catalyst” for the rest of this season.

Exeter City's Josh Magennis celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at St James Park, Exeter. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

"It's the magic of the cup and these are the types of nights you live for,” he told ITV. “It was a fantastic match from both ends.

"Maybe going down to 10 men killed the game and the momentum, but we thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I've been trusted to be the captain of the team and I felt it was my responsibility to step forward and set the tone. I said to the lads 'if you're going to miss, make sure you hit the target' and that's what we did. There were a lot of nerves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were under no illusions that they are a fantastic team, especially in transition with how fast they are, so we wanted to put them on the back foot.