Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty signs for new club following Linfield departure

The 35-year-old joined the Blues in February but didn’t manage to net in any of his eight Premiership appearances at Windsor Park as David Healy’s men finished second behind champions Larne.

He has previously enjoyed spells in Scotland with Rangers, Hearts and Kilmarnock but will now ply his trade in the sixth-tier at West of Scotland outfit Johnstone Burgh after penning a two-year contract at the Renfrewshire-based club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m delighted Kyle has chosen to join us,” said manager Jamie McKim. “We met him several times to try and sell the project to him and I’m delighted that he has bought into it.

Johnstone Burgh FC have announced the signing of Kyle Lafferty on a two-year contract. PIC: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

"He will be huge on and off the pitch for us this season and I can’t wait to see him in action with his teammates.”

Lafferty, who has earned 89 Northern Ireland caps and scored 20 times at international level, joins a Johnstone Burgh side that finished seventh in the First Division last season.

He is the second high-profile summer acquisition made by the club after former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans signed following his exit from Dunfermline Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Lafferty’s international teammate Conor Hazard has completed a six-figure move from Celtic to Championship newcomers Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old made five Premiership appearances for the Hoops after joining from Cliftonville and won the Finnish league title with HJK Helsinki – who take on Larne in the Champions League on Wednesday evening – during a loan spell last season.

“I am very pleased to have signed Conor,” manager Steven Schumacher told the club’s website. “He comes to us from a huge football club, so we know he will have been taught superbly.

"He has international experience and all the fundamentals required to be a top goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad