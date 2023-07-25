Northern Ireland striker named captain of Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock

The 30-year-old only arrived at the club in January from American side San Diego Loyal but finished off the 2022/23 campaign superbly by scoring four goals in as many league games to help Derek McInnes’ men avoid the drop.

He netted again in Saturday’s 2-0 League Cup victory over Dunfermline and has previously spoken about his ambitions to represent Northern Ireland once again.

Vassell earned two international caps in 2018 during UEFA Nations League matches against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina but has fallen down the international pecking order in recent years behind the likes of Dion Charles and Shayne Lavery while Callum Marshall and Larne striker Lee Bonis were also included in the most recent squad.

Northern Ireland's Kyle Vassell has been named captain of Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

“It’s an honour, it’s a new role in my career and it’s something I’ll cherish,” he told Daily Record. “It’s my first time ever being a club captain.

"It’s progression for me and the gaffer thinks it’ll bring out the best in me, I’m grateful.

“Getting back to Hampden, especially as captain, is 100 per cent the dream. The gaffer wants us to get there, we believe we can get there.

“It’s definitely part of the plan this season. It’s a big part of the reason why I wanted to stay.

"I always have a burning ambition to win things, it’s a big part of my character and who I am as a person.

“I want to win whether it’s a training game, a match or a trophy, if the club want to push for these things then I’m all in.

“I’ve always tried to lead by example on and off the pitch, always tried to guide the younger players because I know when I was young I always appreciated the senior boys who’d push me in the right direction.

"I guess the gaffer sees something in me that makes him want me as his captain.”

Fellow Northern Irishman Kenny Shiels was manager of Kilmarnock when they last tasted trophy success in 2012 and Vassell – along with former Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons – is hoping the current squad can cement their name in the history books.

“It would be amazing to lift a trophy here as captain,” added the former Blackpool, Rotherham United and Cheltenham Town striker. “It would be incredible.

“But we know that is a long, long way away so it’s imperative that we focus on the now and that’s these two games coming up this week.

“We’re looking forward to it, we know that this season can be completely the opposite of last year, we just want to start as well as possible.”