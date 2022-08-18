Northern Ireland to face Greece in Athens
Northern Ireland will complete their third UEFA Nations League campaign in Athens, it was confirmed today.
The Hellenic Football Federation (Greek FA) has chosen the Georgios Kamaras stadium in the Greek capital to host the League C Group 2 encounter on Tuesday 27 September (1945 kick-off UK time).
Home to Greece Super League 2 side Apollon Smyrnis, the multi-purpose venue in the Rizoupoli area of the city has a 14,200 capacity.
Northern Ireland’s final two games in Nations League C2 will see them take on Kosovo at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday 24 September (5pm start) followed by the Greeks in Athens.
Ian Baraclough’s team began their Nations League campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Greece at the start of June.
Since then Gus Poyet’s side have gone on to defeat Kosovo home and away as well as Cyprus at home, while Northern Ireland have drawn twice against Cyprus and lost to Kosovo away.
Greece are due to play Cyprus away on 24 September before facing Northern Ireland. If they win or draw against the Cypriots they will seal promotion to League B for the next edition of the competition.
