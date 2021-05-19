Northern Ireland to play Malta in friendly after Turkey game called off

Ian Baraclough’s side were scheduled to face Turkey in Antalya on the same date, but the match was scrapped after the country was placed on the Government’s red list for travel.

Instead Northern Ireland will now play Malta in a behind-closed-doors match at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, with the kick-off time still to be finalised.

The squad are due to travel to Austria for a training camp prior to the game and, after facing Malta, they will head to Ukraine for a second friendly on June 3.

Northern Ireland's friendly with Turkey has been called off. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The challenge match against the Ukrainians is set to be played on Thursday 3 June at the Dnipro Arena, a 31,000-capacity stadium which is the home of Ukrainian Premier League side SC Dnipro-1. That match will also be played behind closed doors.

Like Northern Ireland, Malta will be using the match later this month to continue their preparations for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers this autumn. Malta are in Group H of the European qualifiers along with Croatia, Cyprus, Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Back in March they lost 3-1 at home to the Russians before drawing 2-2 with Slovakia away and losing 3-0 to Croatia away.

Under their Italian head coach Devis Mangia, Malta won two, drew three and lost once in UEFA Nations League Group D1 back in the autumn. The victories were against Latvia away and Andorra at home.

Their only defeat came against Faroe Islands away. The Faroes won the group to gain promotion to League C, while Malta finished runners-up.

Northern Ireland have not lost against Malta in seven meetings to date. They have won five and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other in a friendly in Malta in February 2013 which ended scoreless.

Northern Ireland’s most recent encounter against Ukraine was in the group stages of UEFA Euro 2016 when goals from Gareth McAuley and Niall McGinn secured a famous 2-0 win in Lyon.

The two teams have met on five occasions to date. The last meeting in Ukraine took place in Donetsk in 2003 when they played out a 0-0 draw.

The friendly against Northern Ireland will act as a warm-up game for the Ukrainians ahead of this summer’s European Championship finals.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, who will announce his squad early next week, said the games would allow the players to regroup after a long season in sunnier climes and face off against some solid opposition.

