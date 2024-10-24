Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI have warned supporters attending Thursday’s UEFA Conference League clash between Larne and Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park to “anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays”.

In a fixture which pits the reigning Northern Irish champions against the Republic of Ireland’s current kings, many football fans have had this date circled on their calendar since the draw was conducted in August after Larne created Irish League history by becoming the first team to reach the league phase of a European competition.

This clash against Rovers is arguably the standout game of their Conference League campaign and has understandably generated significant interest with supporters from around the country expected to attend.

With kick-off scheduled for 5:45pm, the PSNI are expecting heavy traffic in some key areas, including the M1, Donegall Road and particularly the Boucher Road, both before and after the match as over 5,000 spectators are set to descend on the South Belfast venue.

Larne are set for their second UEFA Conference League fixture against Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park this evening. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in south Belfast on Thursday, 24th October due to a football match between Larne and Shamrock Rovers,” the PSNI posted on their website. “The match will take place at the National Stadium, kicking off at 5.45pm.

"There are in excess of 5,000 supporters expected to attend the match. Boucher Road is also a thriving commercial area and will be busy with members of the public frequenting the area.

"Supporters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

"A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

"We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

"The areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these by-laws should be complied with at all times.