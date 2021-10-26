Northern Ireland urged to make better use of possession against Austria

Shiels’ side kept England quiet for just over an hour on Saturday, before the hosts eventually ran out 4-0 winners in the Group D encounter at Wembley.

Shiels wants his players to show more quality on Tuesday against an Austria team he rates very highly.

“We learned a lot from the other night,” said Shiels. “The performance was largely based on high octane work ethic but we didn’t produce enough quality to hurt them.

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels

“I know we panicked them a bit as they changed their system in the second half, which was great testament to us. But we have got to do better with the ball this time. We didn’t show the quality we can show. That’s not a criticism of anyone, it’s just the way the game panned out.

“Austria are a quality team, one of the best teams in Europe. It will be interesting to see how they do against England, because they are a quality team.

“They’ve got a great system in Austria, their academy system is fantastic and other nations are looking at it.

“We want to give everything to our country, we want to win the game and we must play with the commitment to go and achieve that.”

Shiels has a couple of selection issues he is monitoring ahead of the game at Seaview.