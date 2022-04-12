Northern Ireland will learn ahead of ‘biggest summer’

It was a tough night for Kenny Shiels’ side in front of a bumper 15,348 attendance in Belfast as their opponents closed in on qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

But with the European Championships on the horizon this July McFadden said the squad have learnt a lot about themselves in the last two games.

“We went into the game wanting to attack England and of course that will leave gaps but at least we got shots in on their goal,” she told BBC Sport.

Northern Ireland’s Simone Magill (centre), Nadene Caldwell (left) and Rebecca Holloway applaud the fans at full time after the Women’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against England at Windsor Park last night.

“Individually and as a team we just need to get better because we have the biggest summer of our lives coming up.

“It is all about preparing for that and these are another two games where we have learnt a lot more about ourselves.

“I didn’t think in my lifetime I would walk out to a full Windsor Park but it just shows that we are getting better.”

Boss Kenny Shiels praised his side’s efforts but said the result highlighted the gap between the teams.

“We have to respect that they are a really top team - they are the World Cup favourites and if that is the case we were playing against the best team in the world,” he said.

“Tonight we just couldn’t sustain but that is football for you.

“There is a massive gap between them and us. It would have been remarkable if we could only have got a goal for the crowd.