The hosts started the brighter of the two sides and had an early chance to take the lead when Lucie Jelinkova's effort flew just over the crossbar from a corner.

Minutes later the away side, looking to bounce back from defeat to Scotland, punished them for that miss when McFadden broke the deadlock to make it 1-0.

Three minutes after the break Northern Ireland doubled their advantage as half-time substitute Beattie made an instant impact.

Northern Ireland goalscorers Kerry Beattie and Sarah McFadden after defeating Czechia 2-0 in the Friendly International at Stadium Municipal Gardens. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

Andrea Staskova drilled a free-kick over the bar for the hosts before Caragh Hamilton passed up an opportunity to net a third.