News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Northern Ireland Women secure away win over Czechia

​Goals either side of half-time from Sarah McFadden and Kerry Beattie earned Northern Ireland Women a 2-0 win away to Czechia.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 18th Jul 2023, 21:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 21:50 BST

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides and had an early chance to take the lead when Lucie Jelinkova's effort flew just over the crossbar from a corner.

Minutes later the away side, looking to bounce back from defeat to Scotland, punished them for that miss when McFadden broke the deadlock to make it 1-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three minutes after the break Northern Ireland doubled their advantage as half-time substitute Beattie made an instant impact.

Northern Ireland goalscorers Kerry Beattie and Sarah McFadden after defeating Czechia 2-0 in the Friendly International at Stadium Municipal Gardens. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)Northern Ireland goalscorers Kerry Beattie and Sarah McFadden after defeating Czechia 2-0 in the Friendly International at Stadium Municipal Gardens. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)
Northern Ireland goalscorers Kerry Beattie and Sarah McFadden after defeating Czechia 2-0 in the Friendly International at Stadium Municipal Gardens. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)
Most Popular

Andrea Staskova drilled a free-kick over the bar for the hosts before Caragh Hamilton passed up an opportunity to net a third.

The result will offer Northern Ireland – currently 45th in the Coca-Cola FIFA Women’s World Ranking list compared to Czechia’s 27th – a welcome boost.

Related topics:Scotland