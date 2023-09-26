News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland women take positives from Republic defeat into Albania tie

​Northern Ireland senior women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby is looking forward to a maiden home match tonight when her new side take on Albania at Seaview in Belfast.
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Northern Ireland players preparing for tonight's UEFA Women's Nations League clash at Seaview against Albania. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)Northern Ireland players preparing for tonight's UEFA Women's Nations League clash at Seaview against Albania. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)
Oxtoby's first match in charge ended in a 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

But the Australian saw plenty to be positive about ahead of Northern Ireland's second UEFA Women’s Nations League outing this evening.

"Obviously we reviewed the game from Saturday, there were some really good learnings from that," Oxtoby told Northern Ireland's social media channels. "Some areas we want to improve on, obviously, in terms of set-pieces and things.

"We've spoken all week about making sure you are able to apply the strategy in training and do what we are asking to the highest level.

"We've prepared for this one exactly like we did on Saturday but the strategy is going to be a bit different.

"But we are really excited to get back here and hopefully put in a good performance."

Sarah McFadden is in line to win her 100th cap for Northern Ireland.

