Northern Ireland players preparing for tonight's UEFA Women's Nations League clash at Seaview against Albania. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Oxtoby's first match in charge ended in a 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

But the Australian saw plenty to be positive about ahead of Northern Ireland's second UEFA Women’s Nations League outing this evening.

"Obviously we reviewed the game from Saturday, there were some really good learnings from that," Oxtoby told Northern Ireland's social media channels. "Some areas we want to improve on, obviously, in terms of set-pieces and things.

"We've spoken all week about making sure you are able to apply the strategy in training and do what we are asking to the highest level.

"We've prepared for this one exactly like we did on Saturday but the strategy is going to be a bit different.

"But we are really excited to get back here and hopefully put in a good performance."