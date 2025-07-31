Northern Ireland youth international 'buzzing' after completing Norwich City transfer

Northern Ireland youth international Glenn McCourt admits he’s “buzzing” after signing a three-year contract at Norwich City.

McCourt has followed in the footsteps of uncle Paddy, a former Northern Ireland senior star and current Glentoran assistant manager, by sealing his move across the water.

The 17-year-old will initially join the English Championship club as part of their development pathway, linking up with the U21s.

McCourt has represented Northern Ireland up to U17 level, including earlier this year against Sweden, and made his League of Ireland debut for Derry City last season against Drogheda United.

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Northern Ireland youth international Glenn McCourt. (Photo by Norwich City FC)

Paddy enjoyed a successful playing career which included spells at the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Celtic and Luton Town alongside earning 18 caps for Northern Ireland before moving into coaching, and nephew Glenn is now looking to forge his own path.

"I'm buzzing to be here,” McCourt told Norwich’s website. “I'm glad that the deal is done and everything is done and dusted and can't wait to get going now.

"As a player, I love dribbling and I love getting on the ball, getting at players. Playing out wide, that's me.

"I made my debut for Derry last year against Drogheda. It was a surreal experience, it's my hometown team and it was a dream to make my debut.

"I cannot wait to get started. I've actually been injured for the last month or two, so getting back and playing again is going to be great. I can't wait.

"I want to play as many minutes as possible. I want to fit in well, it's obviously going to be hard moving away from home. This season, I want to play as much as I can and try my best."

It’s a busy summer for Northern Ireland youth internationals making moves across the water with Chris Atherton (Chelsea), Joel Kerr (West Ham United), Matthew Burns (Sunderland) and Luke Hawe (Southampton) all earning transfers.

Speaking to the News Letter’s sister title Derry Journal in September, McCourt outlined his desire to play at the highest level having previously attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

"My ambition remains to play at the highest level possible and I'm desperate to make that happen,” he said. "For me though, I'd much rather do that at 17 with some senior experience under my belt and make it a permanent move, rather than do it before I feel ready and end up back here a year later.