Northern Ireland youth international pens first Liverpool professional deal

Northern Ireland youth international Kieran Morrison has been rewarded for his club progress at Liverpool with a first professional contract.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 27th Apr 2024, 13:36 BST
Northern Ireland youth international Kieran Morrison (left) in Liverpool training with Mohamed Salah. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Northern Ireland youth international Kieran Morrison (left) in Liverpool training with Mohamed Salah. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
The 17-year-old Manchester-born winger has been handed the skipper’s armband for Liverpool’s under 18s in the current campaign and entered the weekend with 13 goals and seven assists across the season.

Morrison bagged a brace recently to help Liverpool defeat Sunderland and was listed on the starting teamsheet for Saturday’s under 18s’ Premier League clash against Wolves.

Appearances this season for Morrison have also been made in Liverpool colours across the under 21s in Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy and Premier League International Cup.

Morrison joined Liverpool at under 14s from Manchester United.

At international level, Morrison made his debut for Northern Ireland under 19s last November in a 2-1 loss to Hungary – his first of three caps to date.

