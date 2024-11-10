Northern Ireland youth international Justin Devenny admits making his Premier League debut for Crystal Palace during their 2-0 defeat to Fulham was “a bittersweet moment”.

Devenny, who was born in Scotland, started his career with Kilmarnock before moving to Airdrieonians and sealed a dream switch to Palace last summer.

The 21-year-old has scored six times in 26 appearances for the club’s U21 side, including twice in six Premier League 2 outings this term, netting against Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest, and has also been handed the responsibility of captaincy for the young Eagles.

It was that form that resulted in the Northern Ireland U21 ace getting the nod to start in midfield at Selhurst Park by manager Oliver Glasner, playing 74 minutes in a loss which leaves Palace sitting 17th and just one point above the relegation zone.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Raul Jimenez of Fulham battles for possession with Justin Devenny of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Fulham FC at Selhurst Park on November 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“I enjoyed every moment,” he told the club’s website. “You can't not enjoy moments like that.

“At the end of the day, it is bittersweet, because right now it's raw and I'm just looking at the result, but maybe I'll go back and reflect on it and see what I can improve in my game, what I've done well in my game. And obviously, I just want to keep building on this.

“I found out [I would be starting] during the week, but only 100% found out… I think it was Friday. As soon as I knew that, I just couldn't hide the smile on my face.

“It was a bittersweet moment because obviously I'm grateful, and it's such a great achievement for myself, but it's hard to look past the result right now.

“It’s what you dream of, and to have obviously the great supporters behind us as well, it's always good. Again, as I said, it's hard to look past the result and that's just what's playing on my mind now – but I'm sure I will reflect and look back on this.”

Reflecting on Devenny’s first showing, Glasner said in his press conference: "He was okay. It was a difficult game because you can’t expect a debutant to lead his team in midfield.

"He needed more support from the experienced players around him. We didn't support him how everybody wanted. It looked like everybody was thinking about themselves more.”

Palace fans were impressed with their latest star as Charlie posted “on a positive note Justin Devenny has fit right into Premier League football” while The Palace Way added “some lovely passes from Justin Devenny, a strong debut from the 21 year old so far.”

Devenny also celebrated another milestone moment on the international stage last month after netting his maiden U21 goal as Tommy Wright’s side defeated Azerbaijan 5-0 in Ballymena.