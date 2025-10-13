Northern Ireland's automatic World Cup qualification bid takes hit with Germany defeat despite another positive performance

Northern Ireland’s hopes of automatic World Cup qualification took a hit following Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Germany – but it was yet another positive performance from Michael O’Neill’s exciting young squad at Windsor Park.

Coming into the fixture on the back of a seven-game unbeaten home run, including Friday’s 2-0 triumph over Slovakia, O’Neill’s men more than held their own against the Group A favourites, who sit 60 places higher in FIFA’s world rankings.

Northern Ireland thought they’d opened the scoring after 14 minutes when Daniel Ballard bundled home from close range, only to see his effort ruled out for offside, and Nick Woltemade, who joined Newcastle United for a reported £70million during the summer, then put the visitors ahead with a glancing header from David Raum’s corner – marking his first international goal.

The result means Germany and Slovakia, who defeated Luxembourg on Monday night, both sit on nine points entering next month’s final qualifying window while Northern Ireland are on six.

Northern Ireland’s Ethan Galbraith impressed against Germany. (Photo William Cherry/Presseye)

Only the top team will book a direct spot to the 2026 World Cup, but Northern Ireland still have a major opportunity through a play-off having won their Nations League group last year.

O’Neill, who was taking charge of his 100th Northern Ireland match, was forced into one change from the Slovakian victory with Brodie Spencer replacing the suspended Conor Bradley.

Germany had an early penalty appeal turned away after Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka went down – Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano’s initial decision upheld by a nervy VAR wait.

During the early stages, Northern Ireland limited their opponents to shots from distance – Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz and Nico Schlotterbeck both blazing over.

Windsor Park erupted when Ballard pounced following a goalmouth scramble, smashing high into Oliver Baumann’s net, but the cheers turned to groans when it was ultimately ruled out.

Ballard continued to cause the German defence problems with his physical prowess, and when he was dragged down in a dangerous position, Isaac Price’s free-kick was blocked by an onrushing defender.

Germany’s threat and pace in attacking areas was clear – Serge Gnabry, Karim Adeyemi and Wirtz all providing outlets behind Woltemade – and Northern Ireland were let off the hook for a defensive error when Aleksandar Pavlovic failed to make Bailey Peacock-Farrell work.

The group favourites found their opener from a corner with Woltemade rising highest to glance home.

Northern Ireland quickly created a chance to pull level when Ballard headed into Jamie Reid’s path, but the Stevenage striker was denied by Baumann.

The hosts finished the first half on a high – Ethan Galbraith’s mazy run, weaving past multiple German defenders, found Reid who fired over before Ali McCann’s strike from distance sailed just wide.

Moments after the break, Northern Ireland were given a huge let-off as Gnabry showed blistering pace to run free and one-on-one with Peacock-Farrell, but sent his shot wide when he should have doubled Germany’s advantage.

Shea Charles came close to levelling proceedings when his powerful shot was palmed away by Baumann and moments later Galbraith forced the goalkeeper into action once again.

Northern Ireland continued to sustain their pressure as they searched for an equaliser – Charles showing tremendous strength to barge Schlotterbeck off the ball before the referee waved away penalty appeals for a challenge on McCann.

The German counter-attacking threat remained clear with quality in attacking areas – Peacock-Farrell produced a fine save from Adeyemi’s shot which seemed destined for the top corner.

Ballard’s aerial dominance almost sparked an equaliser with his header finding Galbraith, who fired just wide with a rasping shot, before substitute Callum Marshall forced Baumann into a low save.

