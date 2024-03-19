Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bolton defender made his debut in last October's 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying loss to Slovenia and then started both games in November, including the memorable 2-0 win over Denmark at Windsor Park.

Next up for O'Neill's side is Friday's friendly away to Romania before a fixture against Scotland in Glasgow, and with Manchester United defender Jonny Evans injured, there will be another chance for Toal to add to his caps.

"I feel like you can always improve," Toal said.

Northern Ireland's Eoin Toal (left) will have another chance to add to his international caps in the absence of injured Manchester United defender Jonny Evans (right)

"I feel like I'm in with the group, I really enjoy it, I've obviously not played as many games as others but hopefully I can make get more caps, keep trying to improve, keep learning.

"International football is very different and a higher standard to what I'm playing. I think what's good here as well is the manager has given me a chance. I've played three games now, I just want to kick on and make as many appearances as I can."

International football can be a huge step up from what Toal is used to in League One - his debut pitched him against RB Leipzig's exciting young striker Benjamin Sesko - but the 25-year-old is not shying away from the challenge.

"You have to believe in yourself," he said.

"I made my debut alongside Jonny Evans who has over 100 caps, he helped me and talked me through the game, but I think you just have to back yourself."

Toal has pushed himself throughout his career. As a youngster at Derry City he was always determined to earn a move to England, which he did when Bolton snapped him up in the summer of 2022.

The Armagh-born player has established himself as a regular in Ian Evatt's promotion-chasing side and signed a new three-year contract earlier this month.

Wanderers sit third in the table, four points from the automatic-promotion places, with seven games left to play.

"I think every footballer wants to play as high as they can," Toal said.

"We're trying to get promoted, we've made quite clear it's our aim to get promoted this season and hopefully we can do that."

That is an energy Toal wants to bring into the international break as well. Although these fixtures are friendlies, O'Neill has told his players to use them as an opportunity to measure themselves against sides who will be heading to the Euros this summer.

Getting to a major tournament is something Toal is certain Northern Ireland can soon do again themselves as a new generation of players - spearheaded by Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Isaac Price - make their mark on the team.

"It's a young squad, there's no denying that, but there's a good mix as there's still the likes of Josh (Magennis), Paddy (McNair) and Jonny about too and that can only help the young players coming through, and with the young players playing at a higher level it's going to be good," he said.