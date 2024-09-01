Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis is set for a shock move to Brazilian giants Sao Paulo.

Neither club has yet confirmed the deal but Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill revealed the rumoured switch was on the cards as he said Lewis would report late for his country's upcoming Nations League fixtures.

"Jamal is planning to join us later in the week after he completes his visa requirements and medical checks in Brazil," O'Neill said. "We wish him the best of luck in his new move to Sao Paulo."

Speaking after Newcastle's 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday lunchtime, Magpies boss Eddie Howe was asked if any more players could leave the club and said: "Maybe the players that have been linked with a move, like Jamal Lewis could possibly leave, but certainly we hope no one else does."

Northern Ireland’s Jamal Lewis on international duty at Windsor Park. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Lewis joined Newcastle in 2020 after impressing at Norwich, but has never been able to establish himself in the side, making only 36 appearances in Newcastle colours, the last of them in January 2023 .

Lewis spent last season on loan at Watford and, having not been involved in any of Newcastle's opening games of the season, has been looking for a move in search of regular playing time.

Northern Ireland face Luxembourg in Belfast on Thursday before taking on Bulgaria in Plovdiv on September 8.

The full NI squad is as follows:

