Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans set for extra competition as Manchester United close in on highly-rated teenage defender

By PA & Patrick Van Dort
Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:19 BST
Manchester United are close to signing highly-rated French defender Leny Yoro in a deal worth up to 70 million euros (£59million), the PA news agency understands.

The 18-year-old Lille player, who was also linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, travelled to the UK on Wednesday to undergo a medical with the Premier League club.

It is understood United will pay 62.8m euros (£52.7m) as a fixed fee with add-ons worth a further eight million euros (£6.7m) in total.

Yoro, who has been feted as one of the best young players in Europe, would become the second signing of the summer for United, following Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna which was confirmed last weekend.

Lille teenager Leny Yoro has been linked to Manchester United as a transfer target. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)Lille teenager Leny Yoro has been linked to Manchester United as a transfer target. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)
It would add to the competition at centre-back within Manchester United’s squad – with Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans having recently signed a one-year contract to extend his Old Trafford career.

The United academy graduate returned to the Red Devils last summer after eight seasons away, and made more than 30 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side.

One of those was as a substitute in the FA Cup final as United beat rivals Manchester City, seeing the 36-year-old complete his medal collection with the club, having won the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his first spell.

It was a remarkable campaign for a player who had initially only returned to Carrington on a short-term deal covering the pre-season following his release by relegated Leicester, but the contribution the Northern Ireland captain made meant a new contract was on the cards from the moment the season ended.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season,” Evans said after signing the new deal. “To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

“Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”

