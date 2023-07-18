Evans, 35, came through the ranks at United after joining as a youngster, and had been training with the club in recent days while considering his options after leaving relegated Leicester.

Speculation had linked the veteran centre-half with Everton, but Evans has now signed a deal which will allow him to take part in United’s pre-season friendly against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday before heading to San Diego with United’s academy while the first-team squad are in New York.

Evans, capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, made 198 appearances for United before leaving for West Brom in 2015. During his Old Trafford career, Evans won the Champions League, Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans in 2012 during his first spell at Manchester United. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

United have also revealed that Tyrell Malacia and Rhys Bennett have been ruled out of the Lyon match and the United States trip through injury.

And Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to join Manchester United after a deal was struck with both player and club, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has been top of Erik ten Hag’s wish list this summer as United replace long-serving David De Gea.

United have now reached an agreement with Serie A side Inter to sign Onana for an initial 51m euros (£43.8m) with a potential further 4m euros (£3.4m) in add-ons.

Personal terms are also understood to have been agreed with the goalkeeper, who is set to sign a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

A medical is imminent but it remains to be seen whether the respective paperwork will be completed in time for Onana to be on Wednesday’s flight to the United States for their pre-season tour.

The Cameroon international will become United’s second signing of the summer after bringing in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount earlier in the month for an initial £55m.

The goalkeeper should slot seamlessly into Ten Hag’s system thanks to his ability and confidence on the ball, which he used to great effect at Inter and prior to that under the Dutchman at Ajax.

A new goalkeeper had not initially been a key priority for the United boss this summer, but towards the end of the campaign it was decided to pursue a new number one.