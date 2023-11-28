​Northern Ireland international Ross McCausland has signed a long-term deal with Rangers that keeps him at Ibrox until 2027.

Rangers' Ross McCausland on international duty for Northern Ireland against Finland. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

The 20-year-old winger has made nine appearances for the Gers first team, with six of them coming under manager Philippe Clement since he joined the club in October.

Academy graduate McCausland, a lifelong Rangers supporter, told the club's official website: "I'm really pleased to have agreed this new deal with the club.

"It's no secret I am a massive Rangers supporter, and there was no doubt in my mind I wanted to commit my future here for the long term.

"I'm extremely grateful to the new manager for giving me an opportunity in recent weeks, and I want to repay him and everyone at the club with my performances on the pitch in the years to come."

McCausland won his first senior cap for Michael O’Neill’s squad against Finland during the latest Euro 2024 qualifying group games, with that international recognition arriving just days after being handed a first Rangers starting spot in the Scottish Premiership defeat of Livingston.McCausland, who left the Irish League youth set-up at Linfield to join Rangers in 2019, was linked to Brentford, Atalanta and AS Roma in recent weeks.

Clement said: "I am really pleased with the progress Ross has made in recent weeks, and he is deserving of this new contract.

"I have been clear that young players will be given an opportunity at this club if they show the right qualities and work ethic, and Ross has done that.

"Ross is a talented young player, and I think it is an important step from the club to move to secure his future here."

McCausland was promoted from Northern Ireland under 21s’ squad ahead of the Finland game. He reflected on his progress following the Helsinki appearance.