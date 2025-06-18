Glentoran have secured planning approval for redevelopment of The BetMcLean Oval

Glentoran owner Ali Pour believes their home ground at The Oval presents the perfect opportunity to be "Northern Ireland's second football stadium" after Belfast City Council granted planning permission for its proposed redevelopment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subject to securing investment through the Northern Ireland Football Fund, the approved plans would see the demolition of the existing Grandstand and Railway Stand, to be replaced by two modern, all-seater stands, along with the reconfiguration of terracing at both ends of the ground.

Glentoran say the redevelopment would not only benefit the club and its supporters – but also the wider community and football across Northern Ireland as upgraded facilities can cater for 6000 spectators on site at a “modern, multi-purpose stadium”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent interview with the News Letter, Mr Pour stated the Glens are following updates regarding the Northern Ireland Football Fund "very, very closely” and that his club are arguably the most in need of the funding to redevelop the stadium.

The east Belfast side are one of a number of local clubs who are looking at a slice of the £36.2 million project, which was initially announced 14 years ago.

On the planning permission being given the green light by the local Council, Mr Pour said: “Securing planning approval is a major step forward in our plans to redevelop the BetMcLean Oval into a modern, multi-purpose stadium that every Glentoran fan can be proud of and one that has the potential to become Northern Ireland football’s second stadium.

“This project reflects my long-term commitment not just to Glentoran, but to the regeneration of east Belfast and the growth of the game across Northern Ireland. It’s a bold, forward-looking vision that combines top-level football facilities with real social and economic impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Jess, Chairman of Glentoran Football Club, said: “Securing planning approval is a proud and symbolic moment for everyone connected with Glentoran. It has been years in the making and is the result of tireless work behind the scenes.

“At the heart of this proposed redevelopment of The BetMcLean Oval is a commitment to delivering something that serves our community, honours our heritage and creates lasting value for east Belfast.

“We’re determined to bring our supporters and local residents with us on the next stage of this journey and to ensure that the stadium we build truly meets the needs of everyone involved.”

Paul Millar, sporting director at Glentoran, believes the club’s plans are a “game-changing project for Glentoran and for football in Northern Ireland".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Having worked closely on the planning application, I know just how much this decision means to everyone involved. It reinforces the strength of our submission to the NI Football Fund and underlines the serious intent behind our plans to deliver a modern stadium that meets the needs of players, supporters and the east Belfast community.