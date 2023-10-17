​A contentious early free-kick by Slovenia's Adam Cerin would prove to be the difference as goal-shy Northern Ireland were condemned to yet another 1-0 defeat in European Championship qualification.

Michael O'Neill handed international debuts to Eoin Toal and Brad Lyons but they would fall behind with just five minutes on the clock.

Jamal Lewis was adjudged to have fouled Benjamin Sesko at the edge of the box and, despite initially not giving a free-kick, Romanian official Istvan Kovacs changed his mind and awarded the set-piece.

An aggrieved Northern Ireland would be left even more angered as Cerin's resulting free-kick hit the back of the net via the post to give the visitors a dream start.

Northern Ireland's Shea Charles is sent off in a 1-0 loss to Slovenia during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying fixture at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Despite that early setback, Northern Ireland settled and went close on 18 minutes as a long throw into the box wasn't cleared and Lewis sent a right-footed effort inches wide.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Slovenians must have thought it was Christmas as Northern Ireland not once or twice but three times failed to clear their lines, which allowed Sesko to fire home from close range.

The striker's joy would be short lived as VAR confirmed that the RB Leipzig ace was in an offside position before converting, meaning the goal was disallowed.

O'Neill decided to bring on Conor Washington at the interval but their task would be made even more difficult as Shea Charles - who was booked for his protest at Slovenia's opener - was dismissed for a second bookable offence off a robust tackle on Andraz Sporar.

With over an hour played, O'Neill would go to his bench yet again as Isaac Price, Dion Charles and George Saville were introduced and it almost proved to be a masterstroke.

A mis-placed pass by the visitors was seized upon by Price and the Standard Liege midfielder had the vision to find Saville inside the box but he failed to convert as he fired straight at Jan Oblak.

At the other end, Slovenia will feel they should have put the game to bed as a great pass by Petar Stojanovic found Jan Mlakar inside the box but he dragged his attempt harmlessly wide.

There would be a groan from the home supporters as Dion Charles sliced wide.

A quick exchange of passes involving Saville and Lewis teed up the Bolton Wanderers man but his drive from 15 yards fizzed past the post.

Saville - who had not scored in his previous 48 caps - would have yet another good opportunity to bag his first goal for the Province but he could only drill straight down the throat of Oblak from a good position with eight minutes remaining as Slovenia held on.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Peacock-Farrell, Hume, Lewis, J.Evans, Smyth (D.Charles, 63), Taylor (Saville, 63), Thompson (Price, 63), Lyons (McMenamin, 87), S.Charles, Magennis (Washington, 46), Toal.Subs (not used): Hazard, Southwood, Forbes, Kennedy, Marshall, Lane, Spencer.

SLOVENIA: Oblak, Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Sporar (Kurtic, 75), Sesko, Janza (Verbic, 84), Mlakar (Lovric, 75), Stojanovic, Elsnik, Cerin.

Subs (not used): Belec, Turk, Balkovec, Stankovic, Zajc, Vipotnik, Celar, Zahovic, Drkusic.