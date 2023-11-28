​Simone Magill is keen to carry her enhanced club confidence on to the international stage as Northern Ireland close out the UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign.

Simone Magill (second right) enjoying yesterday's Northern Ireland training session at The Dub in Belfast ahead of UEFA Women's Nations League games against Albania and Republic of Ireland. (Photo by PressEye Ltd)

A recent first goal in Aston Villa colours helped Magill take another step forward in recovery after 10 months on the sidelines due to injury.

Now, bolstered by that scoring display last week against Blackburn Rovers, the focus turns to Northern Ireland’s trip to Albania on Friday and Windsor Park meeting next Tuesday with Republic of Ireland to finish the Nations League group run.

"I finally got going in a Villa shirt after a really long wait with being out," said Magill on BBC Sport NI, with her ruptured ACL injury sustained with Northern Ireland in July 2022. "So it felt really nice to finally be able to play for them.

"It's always great to get off the mark...it felt like the longest wait ever but finally off the mark so I'm delighted.

"My confidence is high...it's always nice to get a goal and an assist and just be involved in and around it.

"Hopefully I can bring that confidence into camp.”

Northern Ireland sit third in the Group B1 table off four points from as many fixtures, trailing Hungary by one in search of a runners-up spot and the promotion play-offs.

"We know that game's coming up (Republic of Ireland) but full focus has to be on Albania,” said Magill. “It's a massive game for us and a massive opportunity to put in a performance away from home and build off the last window and things we've learned.

"We played them (Albania) at home….we know exactly what they can bring so we're fully-prepared for that and we'll work hard in training and figure out how we're going to implement the gameplan.

"It's going to be tough but we're prepared for everything.

"Fingers crossed we can go out there and get the job done."

Next week’s game in Belfast will mark a third appearance at Windsor Park by Northern Ireland’s senior women, with Crusaders’ Seaview the more familiar home venue for this current squad.