St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson ahead of the cinch Premiership match at The SMISA Stadium, Paisley. PIC: Euan Cherry/PA Wire.

Northern Ireland’s Stephen Robinson says he will embrace St Mirren’s European challenge after guiding the Paisley outfit to the continental stage for the first time since 1987.

After Rangers defeated Dundee 5-2 on Tuesday evening, the Buddies knew their spot in the second round of Europa Conference League qualifying for next season was confirmed before they drew 2-2 with Hearts the following day.

Robinson, who was born in Lisburn and started his coaching career at the Irish FA, has continued to create history at St Mirren with this season marking a second consecutive top-six finish – they’ve went one better than last term by finishing fifth – and he’s now banked the Buddies at least €350,000 in prize money.

Alongside Robinson’s involvement, St Mirren have many connections to Northern Ireland with international stars Conor McMenamin, who moved to Scotland from Glentoran last summer, and Caolan Boyd-Munce playing starring roles while former Crusaders striker Diarmuid O'Carroll serves as assistant manager.

St Mirren are set to be a seeded team in qualifying based on Scotland’s coefficient while Irish Cup champions Cliftonville could be unseeded in the same round, setting up a potential homecoming for Robinson and Co.

“I was delighted with it!" he laughed at watching Rangers’ comeback victory over Dundee. “I turned the TV off at half-time and back on with three minutes to go and was very happy.

“In an ideal world, you do it yourself, but it took the pressure off. We’re delighted to be in Europe and are looking forward to the draw.

“It gives us an opportunity to progress, make more money for the club and continue to build here. Expectations are high here now and we have to go and meet those going forward. We’ll embrace that.”

Robinson confirmed it was also goodbye from several members of the squad who will now move on.

He added: “The boys have been absolutely fantastic for me. The boys on loan will go back. Charles Dunne and Keanu Baccus have been absolutely fantastic for me.

“Dunne has been with me everywhere I go. He’s been very loyal and very good for St Mirren.