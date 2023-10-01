News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Northern Ireland's Steven Davis 'to lead the interim management team' at Rangers after Michael Beale exit

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis has been appointed to ‘lead the interim management team’ at Rangers following the club’s decision to sack Michael Beale after a disastrous start to the season.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 1st Oct 2023, 20:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 21:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A statement on the club website reads as follows:

“RANGERS Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager, Michael Beale.

“The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November.

Northern Ireland's Steven Davis has been named interim manager at Glasgow Rangers. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)Northern Ireland's Steven Davis has been named interim manager at Glasgow Rangers. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland's Steven Davis has been named interim manager at Glasgow Rangers. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

“Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.

“The club is pleased to announce that Steven Davis will lead the interim management team.

“The team will consist of former Rangers player and hugely experienced coach Alex Rae, former Rangers player and current coach Steven Smith, coach Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rangers chairman John Bennett commented: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November.

“It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.

“The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success - they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment.”

Related topics:Steven DavisRangersJohn Bennett