Northern Irish manager Stephen Robinson admits he’s “solely concentrating” on his job at Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren after being linked the current Luton Town vacancy.

Robinson, who was born in Lisburn and previously worked as a coach at the Irish FA, has enjoyed a period of success in Paisley after joining the Buddies from Morecambe in 2022, guiding them to a top-six league finish last term and they are on track to repeat the feat again this season.

The 50-year-old led St Mirren into their first European campaign since 1987 last summer, picking up UEFA Conference League progression past Icelandic outfit Valur before losing out to Norway’s SK Brann 4-2 on aggregate.

Robinson started his playing career with Tottenham Hotspur and after spells at AFC Bournemouth and Preston North End spent six years with Luton, making over 200 appearances across competitions.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The English Championship side are on the hunt for a new boss after Rob Edwards, who guided the club into the Premier League last season, departed earlier this week with Luton sitting 20th – just two points above the relegation zone.

Sky Bet currently have Robinson priced at 16/1 to become the next permanent manager at Kenilworth Road – Matt Bloomfield is the 4/6 favourite while fellow Northern Irishman Neil Lennon is 14/1 – but wouldn’t be drawn on the speculation.

“If I had £100 every time I was linked with a job I wouldn’t be in football anymore,” he told the Daily Record. “I’d be sitting in the Highlands in some flat or a wee cottage at home with my wife and dogs.

“So, no, I’m solely concentrating on here. Somebody’s just lost their job as well, we have to be mindful of that I don’t like even speaking about things like that and I try not to get involved in it.

“Everyone will know where I am if there’s any truth in it. But I tend to ignore most of that stuff and just try to concentrate on the job I’m at.

"I had a brilliant time at Luton. I still know lots of people that run the club who were there in my time as well. They’ve had an unbelievable 10 years under the new ownership.

“I was delighted to see them get into the Premier League. I’ve actually not been back so I’ve not been to see a game since.

"People put two and two together and sometimes get 20. If you’re getting linked to stuff then you’ve done something right over the last few years. But I give the credit to the players for things like that.”