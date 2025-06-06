Northern Irish manager linked with Plymouth Argyle vacancy after Scottish success

Plymouth Argyle are reportedly considering Northern Irish manager Stephen Robinson as a contender to fill their current vacancy.

Former Northern Ireland international Robinson, who was in Michael O’Neill’s backroom staff at Euro 2016 and also previously held positions within the Irish FA’s youth set-up, has worked wonders at Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren in recent years.

The 50-year-old has guided the Buddies to three consecutive top-half finishes – a feat they hadn’t achieved since 1984/85 – and led them back onto the European stage for the first time in 37 years last season.

Robinson was previously linked with the Huddersfield Town job, but former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley goalkeeper Lee Grant was appointed on a three-year contract last month.

Northern Ireland's Stephen Robinson has impressed at St Mirren. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)Northern Ireland's Stephen Robinson has impressed at St Mirren. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Cardiff City are also reportedly admirers of Robinson and he could remain a contender as they look to bounce back into the Championship after last season’s relegation having missed out on target Nathan Jones, who guided Charlton Athletic into England’s second-tier.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Plymouth are now keen on Robinson after the departure of Miron Muslic to Schalke, but former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere remains amongst the favourites.

Plymouth suffered relegation from the Championship last season and ex-Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley is also in contention.

Bailey posted: “Plymouth Argyle search for a new manager is continuing and @EFLAnalysis_ understands that St Mirren Stephen Robinson is in contention. Jack Wilshere remains amongst the leading candidates with Tom Cleverley.”

Robinson started his playing career with Tottenham Hotspur before going on to enjoy spells at Bournemouth, Preston North End and Luton Town.

He moved into coaching at the Irish FA and has since held managerial positions at Oldham Athletic, Motherwell, Morecambe and St Mirren.

Last year, Robinson signed a contract extension which would keep him in Paisley until 2027.

"I’m very happy here,” Robinson, who has also previously been linked with former club Luton, told the club’s website in October. "We’ve had massive success over the last two and a half seasons. That’s something we’ve put a lot of work into and want to continue to build.

“I felt it was the right time to commit and hopefully keep moving in the right direction...we’ve got a lot of belief in the club, what we do and I’m happy to try and push the place forward.”

