Norwich City reportedly on verge of signing Northern Ireland youth international who is nephew of former senior star

Norwich City are reportedly on the verge of signing Northern Ireland youth international Glenn McCourt, who is the nephew of former senior star – and current Glentoran assistant manager – Paddy.

Paddy enjoyed a successful playing career which included spells at the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Celtic and Luton Town alongside earning 18 caps for Northern Ireland before moving into coaching.

He was appointed as Declan Devine’s assistant at The Oval ahead of last season and the proud family footballing tradition continues with Glenn, who is currently on the books of Derry City, admired by many clubs across the water.

Pink Un, a publication dedicated to covering Norwich, are new reporting that the Championship club have won the race to sign the 17-year-old midfielder as the Canaries continue adding to their youth ranks.

Glenn, who has represented Northern Ireland up to U17 level, including earlier this year against Sweden, made his League of Ireland debut for Derry City last season and has been included in many matchday squads by Tiernan Lynch this term.

It’s a busy summer for Northern Ireland youth internationals making moves across the water with Chris Atherton (Chelsea), Joel Kerr (West Ham United), Matthew Burns (Sunderland) and Luke Hawe (Southampton) all earning transfers.

Speaking to the News Letter’s sister title Derry Journal in September, Glenn outlined his desire to play at the highest level but that he was in no rush with gaining experience his top priority amid interest from the Premier League.

"My ambition remains to play at the highest level possible and I'm desperate to make that happen,” he said. "For me though, I'd much rather do that at 17 with some senior experience under my belt and make it a permanent move, rather than do it before I feel ready and end up back here a year later.