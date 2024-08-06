‘Nothing’s off the table’ - Irish League officials sanction expert independent review for answers to European problem
The Premiership campaign is set to kick off with top-flight league games across Friday, Saturday and Sunday following another summer of disappointment in Europe for Northern Ireland’s clubs.
Lawlor has confirmed NIFL Board approval to commission a special expert review of those performances towards looking at all areas for improvement.
"We can’t continue to do the same things because if we do we’ll keep getting the same results,” said Lawlor, who expects the process of consultation and analysis to start within the next month. "We want to bring in an outside expert in this field and look at how we do things differently in the future.
"This isn’t about a change of season (to summer football), it’s about what’s the mentality, how do we better prepare, what do other countries do, how we can learn from them and what we can do better?
"It’s looking at teams around us in the coefficient, what they’re doing and what works for them.
"Nothing’s off the table...it’s not all about a calendar, it becomes deeper.”
Lawlor emphasised steps towards any change within the NIFL system will only ever get the green light “when our clubs decide” but stressed his concern "if we don’t do something we’re going to be left behind, the football landscape in Europe is changing”.
"It’s a cliche but we want this to be the greatest league in the world...we have so much passion for this league,” said Lawlor. "We try to make informed decisions and listen to the data.
“Do we bury our heads in the sand or sit and look to be progressive?
"Our role is not to make popular decisions, our role is to make correct decisions.
"There can be a philosophy in Northern Ireland to sit back and criticise people that do well...we’re trying to say let’s look at why they’re successful, can we bring some of those successful attributes into football in Northern Ireland?”