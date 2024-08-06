Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Northern Ireland Football League chief executive Gerard Lawlor is turning towards outside help in the hope independent analysis can help boost domestic clubs’ European progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premiership campaign is set to kick off with top-flight league games across Friday, Saturday and Sunday following another summer of disappointment in Europe for Northern Ireland’s clubs.

Lawlor has confirmed NIFL Board approval to commission a special expert review of those performances towards looking at all areas for improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t continue to do the same things because if we do we’ll keep getting the same results,” said Lawlor, who expects the process of consultation and analysis to start within the next month. "We want to bring in an outside expert in this field and look at how we do things differently in the future.

Northern Ireland Football League chief executive Gerard Lawlor. (Photo by Phil Magowan/PressEye)

"This isn’t about a change of season (to summer football), it’s about what’s the mentality, how do we better prepare, what do other countries do, how we can learn from them and what we can do better?

"It’s looking at teams around us in the coefficient, what they’re doing and what works for them.

"Nothing’s off the table...it’s not all about a calendar, it becomes deeper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawlor emphasised steps towards any change within the NIFL system will only ever get the green light “when our clubs decide” but stressed his concern "if we don’t do something we’re going to be left behind, the football landscape in Europe is changing”.

"It’s a cliche but we want this to be the greatest league in the world...we have so much passion for this league,” said Lawlor. "We try to make informed decisions and listen to the data.

“Do we bury our heads in the sand or sit and look to be progressive?

"Our role is not to make popular decisions, our role is to make correct decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad