A number of Irish Cup and Irish League matches have been postponed after failing pitch inspections on Saturday morning.

Temperatures are barely above freezing around the country with Belfast, Ballymena, Craigavon, Dungannon, Cookstown and Downpatrick all receiving a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

The Met Office weather forecast for Saturday states: “Staying cold. Any freezing fog that has formed overnight will slowly thin and disperse during the morning. Otherwise dry and bright much of the day with perhaps the odd coastal shower in the north and east. Maximum temperature 4°C.”

An early inspection was called for Knockbreda’s clash against Crusaders at 10am and the decision was taken to switch the match to Seaview from Breda Park – kick-off is now scheduled for 2pm (originally 1:30pm).

Stangmore Park passed a pitch inspection on Saturday morning ahead of an Irish Cup fifth round clash between Dungannon Swifts and Rathfriland Rangers. (Photo by Dungannon Swifts FC)

Ties between Belfast Celtic vs Moyola Park, Dollingstown vs Ballyclare Comrades, Institute vs Loughgall and Glenavon vs Dundela have all been postponed after the respective grounds failed to pass pitch inspections.

There was more positive news at Stangmore Park ahead of Dungannon Swifts vs Rathfriland Rangers with the County Tyrone venue passing its inspection.

"Thanks to those who helped make it possible for todays game to go ahead,” the club posted. “Roy Stretton and Roy Robinson in particular were up early to ensure the safety for all.”

The Bluebell Stadium was also passed fit as third-tier Ballymacash Rangers face Championship opposition in Ballinamallard United while Clandeboye Park was given the green light ahead of Bangor vs Newington.

While the Irish Cup fifth round, one of the most exciting weekends in the Irish League calendar, will attract the majority of attention, there were still scheduled matches in the Premier Intermediate League due to take place.

Inspections had been called on Saturday morning for Warrenpoint Town vs Oxford Sunnyside, Tobermore United vs Banbridge Town, Lisburn Distillery vs Coagh United and Queens University vs Portstewart – all four matches have since been called off.

MATCHES POSTPONED: Belfast Celtic vs Moyola Park, Dollingstown vs Ballyclare Comrades, Institute vs Loughgall, Glenavon vs Dundela (all Irish Cup).

Warrenpoint Town vs Oxford Sunnyside, Tobermore United vs Banbridge Town, Lisburn Distillery vs Coagh United, Queens University vs Portstewart (all PIL).

PASSED PITCH INSPECTION: Dungannon Swifts vs Rathfriland Rangers, Ballymacash Rangers vs Ballinamallard United, Bangor vs Newington (Irish Cup).