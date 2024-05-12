Number of Irish League clubs enjoy end-of-season award ceremonies as Player of the Year prizes handed out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of Irish League clubs have enjoyed their end-of-season award ceremonies in recent days as prizes were handed out following the conclusion of another Premiership campaign.

Champions Larne held their reception at the Rosspark Hotel on Friday night with Andy Ryan and Aaron Donnelly the big winners.

The league’s top goalscorer Ryan was named the Inver Reds’ Player of the Year while Donnelly won Players’ Player of the Year for his consistent performances in a defence that conceded only 21 times in 38 top-flight matches.

Four different Larne supporters clubs also named Donnelly as their Player of the Year and Sean Graham, who signed from Ballymena United last summer, was crowned Young Player of the Year.

Two Andy's - Ryan and Hoey - collected their club's respective Player of the Year awards: PICS: Larne FC & Loughgall FC

Elsewhere, BetMcLean Cup winners and Premiership runners-up Linfield also capped off their season as Kyle McClean was named both Player of the Year – receiving over 70% of votes from fans – and Dr Malcolm Brodie Players’ Player of the Year, adding to his NIFWA Player of the Year award collected last month.

The 25-year-old enjoyed the best campaign of his career, hitting 12 goals across competitions from midfield and also produced on the biggest stages with a Man of the Match performance in their final success against Portadown and scored a brace as they defeated Big Two rivals Glentoran in the Irish Cup semi-finals.

Midfielder Josh Archer, who enjoyed his first full season in the Blues senior ranks, was named Bobby Braithwaite Young Player of the Year while Ben Hall received the Billy Meikle Memorial Trophy.

There was also special recognition for Gary Eccles after his 40-years service to Linfield and former manager David Jeffrey MBE picked up the Torrans Trophy Award.

Meanwhile, one week on from lifting a first Irish Cup since 1979, retiring Cliftonville captain Chris Curran was inducted into the club’s John McCredy McAlery Hall of Fame while Rory Hale lifted the main prize of the evening.

Hale enjoyed a tremendous campaign, racking up double figures in both goals and assists to spearhead the Reds’ Premiership title charge and was captain at Windsor Park as they won the Irish Cup by beating Linfield in extra-time.

He was also named Players’ Player of the Year with Odhran Casey collecting Young Player of the Year and Ronan Hale picked up the Golden Boot with a memorable final brace bringing his tally to 22.

There was cause for celebration at Loughgall too with playmaker Andrew Hoey winning Francis Neill Player of the Season, alongside Lakeview Blues Player of the Season, and the club’s top scorer Benji Magee was named Young Player of the Year.

Outgoing first team coach Nicky Maye was recognised with the Merit Award and striker Nathaniel Ferris won City of Armagh Supporters Club Player of the Season after netting 15 Premiership goals.

