For the second weekend in a row inclement weather has impacted the Irish League calendar with a number of matches postponed after failing pitch inspections.

Northern Ireland was plunged into freezing temperatures this week with yellow weather warnings put in place for snow and ice.

The Met Office state the forecast for today as: “A cloudy morning with light rain and drizzle. Rain and drizzle will clear from the west in the early afternoon to leave bright spells and dry conditions from mid-afternoon. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”

However, while the freezing temperatures have now cleared, the damage has already been done at certain grounds with Ballymena United’s home clash against Glentoran called off due to a frozen pitch while later on Saturday morning Glenavon vs Coleraine at Mourneview Park was also called off.

Ballymena United's home clash against Glentoran has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

In the Championship, Institute’s clash with Ards at the Brandywell suffered the same fate alongside Dundela vs Annagh United (Wilgar Park) and Ballinamallard United vs Newington (Ferney Park).

The Premier Intermediate League has also been impacted with Banbridge Town vs Knockbreda and Lisburn Distillery vs Oxford Sunnyside postponed after checks on Saturday.

A scheduled MUFL Premier Cup final clash between Crewe United and Banbridge Rangers, which was due to kick-off at 6pm on Saturday evening at Iveagh Park, has been postponed.

"We are extremely disappointed to announced tonight’s Premier Cup Final has been cancelled after a pitch inspection this morning,” Crewe posted on social media. “We look forward to confirmation from the league of the suitable venue and date for the final in due course.”

There was better news at Dixon Park where Barry Baggley’s first match since succeeding Stephen Small as Ballyclare Comrades manager is set to go ahead against Newry City after passing a pitch inspection while Queen’s University vs Dollingstown also got the green light alongside Coagh United vs Tobermore United.

PASSED PITCH INSPECTION: Ballyclare Comrades vs Newry City, Queen’s University vs Dollingstown, Coagh United vs Tobermore United.