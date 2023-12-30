Number of Saturday's Irish League matches postponed with further pitch inspections scheduled
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the Premiership, Glentoran’s home clash with Cliftonville has been called off due to an unplayable surface at The Oval while a pitch inspection has been called for 12pm at Mourneview Park ahead of Glenavon vs Ballymena United.
The Championship has also been impacted as Ballinamallard United vs Knockbreda at Ferney Park and league leaders Dundela vs Ards at Wilgar Park were both postponed following 11am inspections.
Portadown’s meeting with Newington at Shamrock Park is now subject to a pitch inspection at 11:30am.
A host of Premier Intermediate League games will need to be rearranged as Tobermore United vs Moyola Park, Coagh United vs Lisburn Distillery, PSNI vs Queen’s University and Rathfriland Rangers vs Dollingstown have all been called off.
You can follow the Northern Ireland Football League’s social media accounts for further updates throughout the day.
Matches postponed – Saturday, 30 December (as of 11:10am)
Glentoran vs Cliftonville (Premiership)
Ballinamallard United vs Knockbreda (Championship)
Dundela vs Ards (Championship)
Tobermore United vs Moyola Park (Premier Intermediate League)
Coagh United vs Lisburn Distillery (Premier Intermediate League)
PSNI vs Queen’s University (Premier Intermediate League)
Rathfriland Rangers vs Dollingstown (Premier Intermediate League)
Pitch Inspections scheduled
Glenavon vs Ballymena United (12pm, Premiership)
Portadown vs Newington (11:30am, Championship)