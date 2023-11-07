Odds further slashed as Linfield boss David Healy is linked with Grimsby Town managerial vacancy

According to reports, Grimsby Town are interested in appointing Linfield boss David Healy as their new manager and the bookmakers currently make Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer favourite for the position.

The League Two strugglers parted company with Paul Hurst, who helped the club gain promotion back to the Football League in 2022, last month after four consecutive defeats and they currently sit 21st – four points above the relegation zone.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke tweeted on Monday evening that Healy ‘is in the frame’ for the vacancy and BetVictor have since slashed his odds from 6/1 to 2/1 and now sit at Evens as of Tuesday afternoon.

Former Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is slated as second-favourite at 5/1 while Nathan Rooney, who is the current boss of Gibraltar outfit Bruno’s Magpies, is priced at 8/1.

David Healy is being linked with a switch to Grimsby Town. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

Leam Richardson, Phil Parkinson and David Artell are other names being loosely linked with the position.

Healy has enjoyed a mightily successful eight years in charge of Linfield, winning the Premiership title on five occasions and his side have already opened up an eight-point gap at the top in this campaign.

He has also led the Blues to two Irish Cup crowns and two BetMcLean League Cups, including last season’s final triumph over Coleraine at Windsor Park, while winning 266 of 420 matches across all competitions.

After moving to Manchester United’s academy in 1995, Healy enjoyed spells in England with Port Vale, Preston North End, Norwich City, Leeds United, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Doncaster Rovers and Bury as a player.